Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QDEL. TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.80.

Quidel stock opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. Quidel has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.95. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -0.10.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quidel will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Quidel by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Quidel by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

