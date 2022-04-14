Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target Increased to GBX 180 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 175 ($2.28) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QLT. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.11) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quilter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 166.40 ($2.17).

Get Quilter alerts:

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 145.75 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 143.12. Quilter has a 52-week low of GBX 108.30 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.65 ($2.21). The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Paul Feeney sold 72,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £100,704.11 ($131,227.66). Also, insider Tazim Essani acquired 14,500 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £19,575 ($25,508.21).

Quilter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.