Quilter’s (QLT) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.56) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.11) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 166.40 ($2.17).

Shares of QLT stock opened at GBX 145.75 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 143.12. Quilter has a 12-month low of GBX 108.30 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.65 ($2.21). The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Paul Feeney sold 72,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.81), for a total value of £100,704.11 ($131,227.66). Also, insider Tazim Essani bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £19,575 ($25,508.21).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

