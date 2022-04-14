R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RCM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

RCM traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,366. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

