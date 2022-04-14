Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.56.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $116.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.97. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,008 shares of company stock worth $5,660,472 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,943,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,978,000 after buying an additional 570,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,551,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rapid7 by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,851,000 after buying an additional 244,379 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,930,000.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

