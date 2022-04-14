Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rapid7 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.56.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average of $111.97.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,008 shares of company stock worth $5,660,472 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $58,551,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,978,000 after purchasing an additional 570,372 shares during the period.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

