Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

Shares of RPD opened at $116.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $145.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.97.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,008 shares of company stock worth $5,660,472. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,978,000 after acquiring an additional 570,372 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $223,943,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,505,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,168,000 after acquiring an additional 141,818 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,851,000 after acquiring an additional 244,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,055,000 after acquiring an additional 29,448 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

