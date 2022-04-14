Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Given New GBX 2,420 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,250 ($29.32) to GBX 2,420 ($31.54) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($33.82) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,170 ($28.28) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,304 ($30.02).

RAT opened at GBX 2,102.50 ($27.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 16.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,800.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,894.06. Rathbone Brothers has a one year low of GBX 1,426.08 ($18.58) and a one year high of GBX 2,230 ($29.06).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 54 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $27.00. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

