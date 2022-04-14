RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.80.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 36.06%.
RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
