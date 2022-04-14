RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 36.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

