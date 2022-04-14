Raymond James Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04).
IVN stock opened at C$11.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 210.35. The company has a current ratio of 21.49, a quick ratio of 19.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.69 and a 12 month high of C$13.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.49.
In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.
Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
Featured Articles
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.