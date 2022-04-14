Raymond James Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.11.

IVN stock opened at C$11.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 210.35. The company has a current ratio of 21.49, a quick ratio of 19.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.69 and a 12 month high of C$13.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.49.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.