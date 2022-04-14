Raymond James Initiates Coverage on W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
WPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.
W. P. Carey stock opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average is $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $71.31 and a 1 year high of $83.60. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.75.
W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W. P. Carey (WPC)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.