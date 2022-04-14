Raymond James Initiates Coverage on W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average is $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $71.31 and a 1 year high of $83.60. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 106,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.7% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 26.0% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

