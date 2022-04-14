Raymond James Lowers CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Underperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COMM. Evercore ISI cut CommScope from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Get CommScope alerts:

COMM opened at $6.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.65. CommScope has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Derrick A. Roman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in CommScope by 140.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.