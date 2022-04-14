Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Citigroup

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.55.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

