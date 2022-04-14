RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti boosted their price target on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $94.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $61.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality (Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RCI Hospitality (RICK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.