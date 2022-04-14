Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,193 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

