Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $34.66 on Thursday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

