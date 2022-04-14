Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hippo (HIPO)

Hippo (NYSE: HIPO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/11/2022 – Hippo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

4/5/2022 – Hippo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

4/5/2022 – Hippo had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.40 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Hippo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

3/22/2022 – Hippo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

3/15/2022 – Hippo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

3/15/2022 – Hippo had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.60 to $3.76. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Hippo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Shares of NYSE:HIPO opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,155,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Hippo by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 17,097,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,314,000 after buying an additional 12,516,661 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,098,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Hippo during the third quarter valued at about $15,581,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hippo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 99,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

