Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Regions Financial (RF)

Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/11/2022 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

4/7/2022 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

3/31/2022 – Regions Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Regions Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/22/2022 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of RF opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Regions Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 326,989 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Regions Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Regions Financial by 26.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

