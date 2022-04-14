Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Regions Financial (RF)

Regions Financial (NYSE: RF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/11/2022 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.
- 4/7/2022 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.
- 3/31/2022 – Regions Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – Regions Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 2/22/2022 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of RF opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Regions Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 326,989 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Regions Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Regions Financial by 26.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regions Financial (RF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.