Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU):

4/11/2022 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/7/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $386.00 to $390.00.

3/31/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $410.00 to $441.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Lululemon Athletica is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $465.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $420.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $428.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $438.00 to $447.00.

3/30/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $491.00 to $507.00.

3/30/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $450.00.

3/25/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $481.00 to $438.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $453.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

3/14/2022 – Lululemon Athletica is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $425.00.

2/17/2022 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $395.03 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.67.

Get Lululemon Athletica Inc alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after purchasing an additional 819,974 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,784,000 after buying an additional 607,494 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,078,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.