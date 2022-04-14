Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PACCAR (PCAR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) in the last few weeks:

4/12/2022 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

3/31/2022 – PACCAR is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $108.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 361.2% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 717,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561,890 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in PACCAR by 62.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 7.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

