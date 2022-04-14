Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $745.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $700.00 to $745.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REGN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $727.94.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $731.89 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $477.92 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $629.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 45.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,459 shares of company stock worth $30,177,797 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

