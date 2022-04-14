REGENXBIO’s (RGNX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $31.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.06. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO (Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.