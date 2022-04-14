Regions Financial Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RF. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

