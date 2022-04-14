RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for RenaissanceRe in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.00 EPS.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $153.76 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $134.70 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -91.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.