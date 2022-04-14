ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $8.26 on Thursday. ReNew Energy Global has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,500,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,329,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

