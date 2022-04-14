Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 13th (AMCX, AOSL, APLS, AXS, BA, BL, CUBE, CZWI, DBD, DCCPF)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 13th:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia. “

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

