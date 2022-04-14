Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Unicharm Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unicharm in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of UNICY stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. Unicharm has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

