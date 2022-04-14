Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of America Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $234,465,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $139,410,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

