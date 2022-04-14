Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.20 million.

OWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claudia A. Holz bought 10,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

