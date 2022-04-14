Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Landos Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landos Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.22).

LABP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ:LABP opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 660.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.