Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Northern Trust Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Northern Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

NTRS opened at $113.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $102.39 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.75. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Northern Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

