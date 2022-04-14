Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Prudential (PRU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Prudential (LON: PRU) in the last few weeks:

4/13/2022 – Prudential had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,665 ($21.70) price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,685 ($21.96) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/6/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,935 ($25.22) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/5/2022 – Prudential had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,964 ($25.59) to GBX 1,935 ($25.22). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,665 ($21.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/30/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,550 ($20.20) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/29/2022 – Prudential had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,719 ($22.40) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Prudential had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/18/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,590 ($20.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/16/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,550 ($20.20) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/15/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,650 ($21.50) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/10/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,655 ($21.57) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/10/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,640 ($21.37) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/9/2022 – Prudential had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,719 ($22.40) price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Prudential had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,640 ($21.37) price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,800 ($23.46) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/9/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,550 ($20.20) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2022 – Prudential had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,550 ($20.20) price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,655 ($21.57) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/21/2022 – Prudential had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,680 ($21.89) to GBX 1,640 ($21.37). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Prudential was given a new GBX 1,761 ($22.95) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 1,054.50 ($13.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £28.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of GBX 976 ($12.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,121.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,276.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.27%.

In other Prudential news, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.69), for a total value of £155,773.94 ($202,989.24). Also, insider Amy Yip acquired 7,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.87) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($93,869.01).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

