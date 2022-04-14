Research Analysts Set Expectations for Envestnet, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Envestnet in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

ENV opened at $82.81 on Thursday. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 2,168.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.