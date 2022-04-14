Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hippo Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hippo in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hippo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hippo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

NYSE HIPO opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. Hippo has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

