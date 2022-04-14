Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.79.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 713,519 shares of company stock valued at $35,474,422. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

