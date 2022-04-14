Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 13th (AEIS, ALKS, AVGR, BBY, CACI, CAH, CAJ, CWAN, CWST, CZFS)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, April 13th:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England. “

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $135.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

