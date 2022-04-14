Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cytek Biosciences (CTKB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ: CTKB) recently:
- 4/13/2022 – Cytek Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – Cytek Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “
- 3/30/2022 – Cytek Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “
- 3/24/2022 – Cytek Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “
- 3/17/2022 – Cytek Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “
- 3/11/2022 – Cytek Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “
- 3/1/2022 – Cytek Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00.
- 2/25/2022 – Cytek Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “
- 2/15/2022 – Cytek Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
CTKB opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.
Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $205,686,000. Miura Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,286,000 after acquiring an additional 902,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 515,716 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth $9,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.
Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.
