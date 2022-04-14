Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Graybug Vision (GRAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ: GRAY) in the last few weeks:
- 4/6/2022 – Graybug Vision was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “
- 3/31/2022 – Graybug Vision had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – Graybug Vision was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “
- 3/25/2022 – Graybug Vision had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/17/2022 – Graybug Vision had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $4.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of GRAY opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.
Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
