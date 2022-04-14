Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Graybug Vision (GRAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ: GRAY) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2022 – Graybug Vision was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

3/31/2022 – Graybug Vision had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Graybug Vision was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

3/25/2022 – Graybug Vision had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Graybug Vision had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $4.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of GRAY opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

