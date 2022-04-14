Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE: OR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/7/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$22.50.

4/4/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties was given a new C$23.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

3/7/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

Shares of OR opened at C$17.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.57. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of C$13.60 and a 52-week high of C$18.59. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$50.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

