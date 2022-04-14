Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE: OR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/7/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$22.50.
- 4/4/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties was given a new C$23.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.
- 3/7/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00.
Shares of OR opened at C$17.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.57. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of C$13.60 and a 52-week high of C$18.59. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$50.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
See Also
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.