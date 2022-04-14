Respiri Limited (OTCMKTS:KMLXF) Short Interest Update

Respiri Limited (OTCMKTS:KMLXF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of KMLXF stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Respiri has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Respiri Limited, an e-health SaaS company, researches, develops, and commercializes medical devices in Australia and Israel. The company develops, produces, and sells mobile health applications. Its products include Wheezo, an asthma management tool to help user understand their asthma by providing information, such as triggers, symptoms, medication usage, and other events.

