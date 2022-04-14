Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to C$78.00

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from C$81.67 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.69.

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$75.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.33 billion and a PE ratio of 22.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$72.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$68.17 and a one year high of C$87.32.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0286742 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

