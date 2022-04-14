Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to C$78.00

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from C$81.67 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.69.
Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$75.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.33 billion and a PE ratio of 22.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$72.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$68.17 and a one year high of C$87.32.
About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
