Reviewing CION Investment (NYSE:CION) and InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA)

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) and InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CION Investment and InterPrivate II Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Investment 75.48% 7.94% 4.16% InterPrivate II Acquisition N/A -13,789.61% -1.01%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CION Investment and InterPrivate II Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 InterPrivate II Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

CION Investment presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.25%. Given CION Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CION Investment is more favorable than InterPrivate II Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of CION Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of InterPrivate II Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CION Investment and InterPrivate II Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CION Investment $157.35 million 8.65 $118.76 million $1.41 8.50 InterPrivate II Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.62 million N/A N/A

CION Investment has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate II Acquisition.

Summary

CION Investment beats InterPrivate II Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CION Investment (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition (Get Rating)

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

