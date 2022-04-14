Reviewing CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN)

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

CVS Health has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Cannabis has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVS Health 0 4 16 0 2.80 General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

CVS Health presently has a consensus target price of $114.21, suggesting a potential upside of 8.79%. Given CVS Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CVS Health is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVS Health 2.71% 15.15% 4.81% General Cannabis -149.64% -128.29% -46.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of CVS Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of CVS Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVS Health $292.11 billion 0.47 $7.91 billion $5.96 17.61 General Cannabis $5.93 million 6.37 -$8.87 million N/A N/A

CVS Health has higher revenue and earnings than General Cannabis.

Summary

CVS Health beats General Cannabis on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services. It serves employers, insurance companies, unions, government employee groups, health plans, prescription drug plans, Medicaid managed care plans, plans offered on public health insurance and private health insurance exchanges, other sponsors of health benefit plans, and individuals. This segment operates retail specialty pharmacy stores; and specialty mail-order, mail-order dispensing, and compounding pharmacies, as well as branches for infusion and enteral nutrition services. The company's Retail/LTC segment sells prescription and over-the-counter drugs, consumer health and beauty products, and personal care products; and provides health care services through its MinuteClinic walk-in medical clinics. This segment also distributes prescription drugs; and provides related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to care facilities and other care settings. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 9,900 retail locations and 1,200 MinuteClinic locations, as well as online retail pharmacy websites, LTC pharmacies, and onsite pharmacies. The company was formerly known as CVS Caremark Corporation and changed its name to CVS Health Corporation in September 2014. CVS Health Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

About General Cannabis (Get Rating)

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Operations, Cultivation, and Investments. The Operations segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry comprising obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations. This segment also provides sourcing and stocking services to cultivation, retail, and infused products manufacturing facilities. The Cultivation segment operates 17,000 square foot of licensed light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility. The Investments segment provides debt or equity capital to cannabis businesses through investing in businesses. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

