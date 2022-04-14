Reviewing Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB)

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 29.83% 7.25% 1.03% Blackhawk Bancorp 22.38% N/A N/A

Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Kearny Financial pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackhawk Bancorp pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kearny Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Kearny Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of Kearny Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Kearny Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kearny Financial and Blackhawk Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kearny Financial currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.27%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kearny Financial and Blackhawk Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $259.11 million 3.50 $63.23 million $0.96 12.99 Blackhawk Bancorp $60.84 million 1.64 $13.62 million $4.47 7.77

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp. Blackhawk Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kearny Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kearny Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as multi-family and nonresidential real estate mortgage loans, commercial term loans and lines of credit, one- to four-family first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; loans to individuals for the construction or renovation of one- to four-family residences, or for the construction of commercial real estate or multi-family residential buildings; overdraft lines of credit; and personal loans. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 18, 2021, it operated a total of 48 branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

