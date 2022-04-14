Reviewing The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) and Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) and Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The OLB Group and Capita’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $16.71 million 1.41 -$4.98 million ($0.63) -2.54 Capita $4.27 billion 0.16 $17.98 million N/A N/A

Capita has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.2% of The OLB Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

The OLB Group has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capita has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The OLB Group and Capita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -29.79% -23.19% -21.61% Capita N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for The OLB Group and Capita, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Capita 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Capita beats The OLB Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The OLB Group (Get Rating)

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

About Capita (Get Rating)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services. It also provides customer management services, such as customer engagement, remediation, complaints management, collections, and regulated services; and services related to central and local governments. In addition, the company offers technology solutions, including digital IT and connectivity, network, Trustmarque, intelligent communications, cloud, cyber security, robotic process automation, and workplace IT services; and specialist services, such as travel and event, enforcement, insurance, Evolvi, real estate and infrastructure, GL hearn, Page One, Tascor, Optima, and translation and interpreting services. Further, it provides business operations, customer experience, industry-specific, and education services, as well as various digital solutions. The company offers its services to financial services, pensions, retail, telecoms and media, transport, energy and utilities, central and local government, education, defense and security, health and welfare, and justice and emergency services sectors. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, India, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

