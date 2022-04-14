Reviewing Zhihu (ZH) & Its Peers

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) is one of 224 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Zhihu to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zhihu and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $464.38 million -$203.82 million -2.76 Zhihu Competitors $3.23 billion $495.63 million -65,589.44

Zhihu’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu. Zhihu is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zhihu and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 1 1 5 0 2.57 Zhihu Competitors 1340 6750 12139 345 2.56

Zhihu currently has a consensus price target of $9.48, suggesting a potential upside of 341.09%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.66%. Given Zhihu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Zhihu and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu -43.80% -18.37% -14.91% Zhihu Competitors -15.22% -19.32% -6.84%

Summary

Zhihu peers beat Zhihu on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Zhihu (Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

