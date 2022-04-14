Reviewing Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) and Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) and Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zymergen and Starpharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen $16.74 million 13.00 -$361.79 million ($9.53) -0.22 Starpharma $1.61 million 158.16 -$14.74 million N/A N/A

Starpharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zymergen.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and Starpharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen -2,160.81% -213.99% -64.50% Starpharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zymergen and Starpharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63 Starpharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zymergen presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 219.91%. Given Zymergen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zymergen is more favorable than Starpharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Starpharma beats Zymergen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zymergen (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

About Starpharma (Get Rating)

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray. In addition, the company develops DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase II clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cancer; oncology programs, such as DEP radiopharmaceuticals, DEP HER-2 ADC, and DEP gemcitabine; DEP non-oncology candidates; and DEP AZD0466, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat haematological tumours. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Abbotsford, Australia.

