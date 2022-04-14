Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Update

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a growth of 1,594.4% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at $3,864,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 12.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.62. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Rezolute will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RZLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio includes RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

