RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.00) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,680 ($60.99) to GBX 4,000 ($52.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,840 ($50.04) to GBX 3,100 ($40.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,183.33 ($54.51).

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

Shares of RHIM opened at GBX 2,398 ($31.25) on Wednesday. RHI Magnesita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,300 ($29.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,762 ($62.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 5.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,800.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,124.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of €1.00 ($1.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

About RHI Magnesita (Get Rating)

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.