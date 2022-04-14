RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.00) price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,680 ($60.99) to GBX 4,000 ($52.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,840 ($50.04) to GBX 3,100 ($40.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,183.33 ($54.51).
Shares of RHIM opened at GBX 2,398 ($31.25) on Wednesday. RHI Magnesita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,300 ($29.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,762 ($62.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 5.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,800.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,124.98.
About RHI Magnesita (Get Rating)
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
Recommended Stories
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.