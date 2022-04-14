Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the March 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ridgestone Mining stock opened at 0.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.04. Ridgestone Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.02 and a fifty-two week high of 0.18.

Ridgestone Mining Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration of precious and base metals deposits in the United States and Mexico. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cimarron Gold Property that consists of 13 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 74.41 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada, the United States; and holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

